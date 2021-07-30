Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,726 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $81,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 124,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

