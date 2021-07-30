78,547 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $36.96. 18,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,109. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

