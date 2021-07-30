General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 116,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

