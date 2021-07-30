Charles E. Kranich Buys 500 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PWOD stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $167.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.