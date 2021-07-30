Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €44.00 ($51.76) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.07 ($56.55).

FRE traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, hitting €46.14 ($54.28). The stock had a trading volume of 815,327 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.73. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

