National Bank Financial Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.75% from the company’s current price.

WCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP stock traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.18 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.03.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at C$15,272,725. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.