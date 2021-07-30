Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the June 30th total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ISSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,693. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 million, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.24. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 15.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

