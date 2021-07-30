WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.20

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 1927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

WKME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

WalkMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

