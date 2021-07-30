Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Drops By 40.3%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.72. The company had a trading volume of 34,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $134.11.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

