State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,039,000. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

NYSE MA traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $385.49. The stock had a trading volume of 94,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

