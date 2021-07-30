agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get agilon health alerts:

AGL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

AGL stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 1,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on agilon health (AGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.