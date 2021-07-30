ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. 323,990 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.49.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.