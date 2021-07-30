Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce $107.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.20 million and the highest is $109.50 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

TBK traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,334. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

