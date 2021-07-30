$1.07 EPS Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $96.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.1074 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

