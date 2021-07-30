Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

