Ferguson Shapiro LLC Invests $11.30 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,295,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $117.74. 119,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

