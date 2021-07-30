Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Sells 261,787 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,787 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

BXMT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.02. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

