Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 34.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $12.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $689.46. 1,305,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,652,611. The company has a fifty day moving average of $638.36. The stock has a market cap of $682.58 billion, a PE ratio of 691.34, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.52.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

