AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%.

Shares of AER stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. 35,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,608. AerCap has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

