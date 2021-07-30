Gradient Investments LLC Buys 92,443 Shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,443 shares during the period. ProShares Merger ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $36,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRGR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in ProShares Merger ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Merger ETF alerts:

Shares of MRGR remained flat at $$40.53 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201 shares. ProShares Merger ETF has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Merger ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Merger ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.