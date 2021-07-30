Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.55. 253,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29. The company has a market cap of $399.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.