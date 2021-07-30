Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,873 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.67. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.