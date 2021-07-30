Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $8,981,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter worth about $5,455,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,141. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $320.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.14. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.