Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 989,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,470,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.60. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.