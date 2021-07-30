Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $24,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.52. The company had a trading volume of 78,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,027. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.06. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.