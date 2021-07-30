Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 27 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $984.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,674. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $633.29 and a fifty-two week high of $987.27. The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $902.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,762 shares of company stock worth $38,138,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

