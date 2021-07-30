Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Short Interest Down 74.6% in July

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

