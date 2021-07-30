Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Short Interest Down 74.6% in July

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
