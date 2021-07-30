$29.72 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post $29.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $44.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $21.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $120.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,524. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

