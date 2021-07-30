H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 902,003 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,231,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 224,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIGA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,479. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

