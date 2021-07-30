EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.830-$5.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.83-5.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $176.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,773. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $178.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.50.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

