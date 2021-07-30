Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.38 million.Teradyne also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.29-1.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.03. 38,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,115. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.