Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,718,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,745,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. 8,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 61.61. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

