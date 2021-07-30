Salvus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,722,000 after purchasing an additional 101,086 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $403,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. 50,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,896. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

