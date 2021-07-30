Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE:L traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. 10,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.40. Loews Co. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,346.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.