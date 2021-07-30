Weaver Consulting Group Has $839,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.93. 1,200,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,869,834. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

