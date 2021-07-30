Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Acquires 53,082 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 11.5% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $22,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after acquiring an additional 648,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,049. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.