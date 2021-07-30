Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 10,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.32% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.