Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of DRVN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 10,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.32% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.