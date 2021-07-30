Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.29. Generac posted earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $13.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $417.29. 29,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a twelve month low of $147.36 and a twelve month high of $457.00.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

