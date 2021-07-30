Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 232,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,512. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

