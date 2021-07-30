Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. Textron updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,657. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68. Textron has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

