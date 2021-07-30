Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Issues Earnings Results

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%.
Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. 12,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,780. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
