Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Issues Earnings Results

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. 12,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,780. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRI shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

