Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NVRO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.65. 11,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.33. Nevro has a 1 year low of $128.70 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

