Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.40.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TYL traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,059. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.42 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

