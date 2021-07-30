Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,010 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $33,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 180,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.10.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,767. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.02.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

