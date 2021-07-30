Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,245 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,818,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,694,000 after acquiring an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.56.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.44. 9,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,637. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

