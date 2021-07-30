Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives €14.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.95 ($17.59).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

ETR:SZU traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching €12.62 ($14.85). 173,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €13.37.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

