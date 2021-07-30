Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

