Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ FFNW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
About First Financial Northwest
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.