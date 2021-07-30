Brokerages Set Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) PT at C$11.50

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

BLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$46,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,690. Also, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,293,243.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $504,860.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

