Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 274,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,483,218. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

