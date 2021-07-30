Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $106.13 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,607 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of Graco worth $106,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.78. 1,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

